COVINGTON — A request to rezone nearly 35 acres on Turner Lake Road to allow a multi-family housing development has been deferred to Feb. 6 by the Covington City Council at the request of the applicant.

Crescent Communities is asking to rezone two wooded tracts located north of Turner Lake Park and adjacent to Covington Gallery shopping center from Neighborhood Residential and Corridor Mixed-Use to Town Center Residential. The land is owned by Lois Pena, Elizabeth Dorsey, Stephen Stark, Stephanie Fortson, estate of Elizabeth Alford and Billy Fortson.

