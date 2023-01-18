COVINGTON — A request to rezone nearly 35 acres on Turner Lake Road to allow a multi-family housing development has been deferred to Feb. 6 by the Covington City Council at the request of the applicant.
Crescent Communities is asking to rezone two wooded tracts located north of Turner Lake Park and adjacent to Covington Gallery shopping center from Neighborhood Residential and Corridor Mixed-Use to Town Center Residential. The land is owned by Lois Pena, Elizabeth Dorsey, Stephen Stark, Stephanie Fortson, estate of Elizabeth Alford and Billy Fortson.
The proposed development will include 300 apartments across five residential buildings, a clubhouse and leasing office, outside amenity spaces, and stormwater and utility infrastructure. Included in the plans is a trail connecting to Turner Lake Park.
Proposed rental rates for the apartments would be approximately $1,600 for one bedroom, $1,850 for two bedrooms and $2,300 for three bedrooms.
The city’s planning staff recommended denial of the rezonings, although the Planning Commission recommended approval by a 3-2 vote.
The planning staff recommended that the project would be a better fit if it incorporated some of the unused parking lot space at Covington Gallery shopping center and preserved some or all of the greenspace in the proposed project site.
“It would provide a signature development at the city’s western boundary/interstate connection and form a pattern that could be emulated along our major infrastructure corridor of Highway 278,” the planning staff wrote in its report to the City Council.
The staff noted that stand-alone apartment complexes do not blend well with other zoning uses, parcels and neighborhoods. “Staff does not feel that stand-alone apartment projects of larger scales conform to the vision of the comprehensive plan that prescribes for multi-family development to be cohesive with other uses,” according to the staff report.
The planners’ report also noted the large number of residential units in the city that are currently under construction, recently opened or under review. A total of 480 multi-family units recently opened; 588 multi-family and 870 single-family detached units are under construction; and 406 multi-family units are in review.
“… the city is witnessing a heavy expansion of residential property that should be absorbed and accounted for before continued general growth in that sector is approved,” the planning staff concluded.
