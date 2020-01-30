COVINGTON — After hearing comments from the applicant and city planners, the Covington City Council denied a special use permit for a refugee children's center at its Jan. 21 meeting.
The applicant, Angela Clark, founder of Achieving Skills for Change (ASFC) Therapeutic Counseling Services, submitted the request for the building located in the cul-de-sac at 7188 Turner Lake Circle.
Clark sought use of the building for a "residential shelter/school" that would house a maximum of 30 "unaccompanied alien children" between the ages of 5 to 15 funded by a three-year grant from the Office of Refugee Re-Settlement. The children would be housed for 30 to 35 days.
Covington Planning & Zoning Director Mary Darby told the council that because the city does not have zoning for shelters, Clark's request was processed as a "transitional home" and, thus, did not meet code.
"What she would have to apply for is a regulatory personal care home permit with the state," said Darby. "... Our zoning does not have shelters per se; the way we regulate our shelters is through personal care home regulations ... The applicant refused to review the application; therefore, based on safety issues presented by the public and refusal from the applicant, the Zoning Commission as well as the staff recommends denial."
Darby referred to the city ordinance for transitional homes, which states the home can serve no more than six individuals. Clark's request was for 30.
"When we asked for the shelter, it's because we already surveyed the area, looked at the building and determined from the use of the building prior to," said Clark. "It was a day care for 200 kids as well as a preparatory school for 200 children. We are asking for a shelter, which is similar to the adult shelter that is maybe a block or two from that location that holds 85 beds. So I am trying to understand the discrepancy of a shelter for 30 kids in a building that holds 200 kids that was previously approved by your board to be safe and sound. Whether or not if the application was for refugee kids is irrelevant because we want to use the shelter for our own community children, homeless kids as well."
Councilman Anthony Henderson expressed his gratitude for what Clark is trying to do, but noted that the program she wants does not comply with the city ordinance due to number of children to be served.
Councilman Don Floyd asked Clark how many kids from the Covington area she anticipated serving.
"As many as I can," said Clark. "I want to incorporate some of my existing clients; some of them are homeless. I have runaway kids that are homeless. I have experience having two group homes, and most of them came because they were homeless... Who's going to help the kids that are on the street right now if it's not me? I have done this for 15 years, why would I stop now?"
Henderson asked Clark if she would be willing to abide by the ordinance and house six children at a time instead of 30.
"Not at that location," said Clark. "That makes no business sense for me."
Mike Lassiter, Planning and Zoning Commission board member, informed the council that information provided at the hearing for the SUP and the activity described were evasive and under-prepared. Lassiter also confirmed that the commission voted to recommend denial of the permit 8-0.
"We have a lot of citizens here in Covington that we need to serve first," said Lassiter. "If you want to see our city to become a home for illegals to come from other lands, this is a great way to start it. I am extremely uncomfortable running the risk of potentially hundreds of people coming into our community and might not be able to or unwilling to assimilate into our society."
Councilman Kenneth Morgan offered to table the vote in order to give both parties more time to provide information and to clarify their intentions.
The council voted 4-1 to uphold the commission's recommendation for denial, with Morgan opposing and Hawnethia Williams absent.
