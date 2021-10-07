COVINGTON - The Covington City Council approved by a 4-1 vote on Sept. 20 extending a moratorium on acceptance of rezoning applications, preliminary plat petitions, and special use permit requests for residential development until Feb. 20, 2022, to give the city’s planning department time to look at current zoning ordinances and infrastructure needs.
The council initially approved an emergency 30-day moratorium at a called meeting on Aug. 24 after City Manager Scott Andrews said the city has more than 5,000 residential units that have been approved or are in the process of being approved and the city needed to look at its infrastructure and zoning codes to make sure they are prepared for the growth.
City Attorney Frank Turner said when the council approved the 30-day moratorium that it would not affect any building permit in the zoning department’s pipeline for property currently zoned residential, any residential development for which construction plans have been submitted on or prior to Aug. 24, or any zoning, preliminary plat, or special use request from a landowner who has already had substantial expenses based on assurances of city staff of the project moving forward in the process.
Two projects that were in the pipeline were approved at the September meetings. A special use permit (SUP) for a 315-unit apartment complex at Martin’s Crossing was unanimously approved at the Sept. 7 meeting.
A SUP for a 227-unit townhome development at Neely Farms was approved with conditions by a vote of 4-1, with Susie Keck opposed and Fleeta Bagget absent, at the council’s Sept. 20 meeting. Keck wanted a reduction in the number of townhomes to provide for more greenspace and had initially made a motion to approve an SUP for 181 townhomes. But the rest of the council felt the developer had met all the zoning requirements, and Keck’s motion died for lack of a second before the motion to approve the 227-unit SUP was made and approved.
The moratorium extension came up after the approval of the Neely Farms SUP. Mayor Steve Horton said there were still four parcels in three projects that are still in the zoning pipeline and would not be affected by the moratorium extension.
During a public hearing on the moratorium extension, Jeff Bullock, representing Neely Farms, questioned if the next phase of the development is in the zoning pipeline and not affected by the moratorium.
“A few of us have a lot of money invested in future projects. I’m curious to know if ours is one of them (in the pipeline) and we plan on applying for another special use permit for The Quarry at Neely Farms.”
Turner stated that their project is not in the pipeline.
“They have not filed for rezoning and do not have vested rights if they have not yet applied for a special use permit,“ Turner said. “That is a discretionary matter that only the council can give, so you can’t have a vested right for that. So he’s not on the list of excepted properties.”
Another person asked what the specific purpose of the moratorium is.
Horton stated that the moratorium will give city staff time to study current zoning ordinances and infrastructure concerns in regards to current and future residential projects, and make recommendations to the mayor and council.
The council voted 5-0 to approve a motion to extend the moratorium.
