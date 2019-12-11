COVINGTON — Ordinances allowing for the open consumption of alcohol on the Historic Square and at Legion Field were given final approval by the Covington City Council Monday night.
The ordinances establish the downtown area and Legion Field as Entertainment Districts where outside consumption would be allowed during special events. The ordinances require that alcoholic beverages be served in special cups purchased from the city bearing the date of the event. Each person buying alcohol for outside consumption would also be required to wear a wristband.
Voters approved the establishment of entertainment districts in a non-binding referendum in November. Prior to Monday night’s vote, council member Anthony Henderson said he believed the council should follow the wishes of the voters.
However, council member Hawnethia Williams differed, saying that voters elected them to make the best decisions based on the information available to them.
The final readings of both entertainment district ordinances passed with Williams and council member Kenneth Morgan opposed to the entertainment district on the Square and Williams the sole opponent of the entertainment district at Legion Field.
In addition to the entertainment district ordinances, the council approved an ordinance amendment that will allow alcohol consumption by the drink beginning at 11 a.m. on Sundays rather than at 12:30 p.m.
The change follows the state Legislature’s approval last year of the “brunch bill,” which allows local governments to allow licensed establishments that derive at least 50 percent of total annual gross sales from the sale of prepared meals or food to sell alcohol by the glass earlier on Sunday mornings.
Since the bill was passed and signed last year, a number of cities have passed the “brunch bill.” Some of those include Fayetteville, Peachtree City, Senoia, College Park, Union City, South Fulton, Stockbridge, McDonough and Conyers.