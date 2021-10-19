COVINGTON — Why did the Covington Housing Authority (CHA) provide $75,000 to fund a developer’s renderings of a proposed renovation of the Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field for multi-family residential without the knowledge of the city?
That’s what Covington Council members Susie Keck and Fleeta Baggett want to know, and they weren’t happy at the Oct. 18 meeting of the City Council that they have not been provided any more information than they had when the story first broke on Oct 15.
Keck uncovered the scheme last Friday, stating the mayor, City Council and city manager were unaware that the CHA had funded the renderings for renovation of the gym for apartments and the construction of an additional building for multi-family housing and retail on Baker Field. Keck said she received confirmation that the CHA provided the funding for the renderings, which is said to be approximately $75,000.
The proposed development for the Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field was presented to the public at an outdoor town hall meeting on Sept. 30. There was no mention of the CHA involvement by the developer at the meeting.
Keck reported that as the mayor, city manager and other council members have been made aware of those discussions, the sentiment is decidedly angry that they have been kept in the dark.
“This in no way reflects the transparency to which this council has committed itself in the handling of the public’s business,” said Keck.
An internal investigation will be done to find out who knew the CHA paid for the renderings, why and what was their plan.
“There will be a reckoning,” said Keck.
Meanwhile City Manager Scott Andrews released a statement late Friday afternoon stating that after hearing residents’ concerns and views on the proposed project, the city will not be moving forward with it and will explore other options.
“It is clear Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field hold a special place in the hearts of our community members,” Andrews wrote in an email. “City Council, the mayor and city leadership appreciate the history of the gym and field, which is why we are currently exploring options to bring them up to the standards they deserve.
“After holding a recent town hall meeting and receiving community input about a proposed residential development at the gym and field, the decision has been made to not pursue the proposed residential development.
“We will continue to explore options to make the properties aesthetically pleasing, functional and something the community supports,” Andrews continued. “As we progress, we will continue to seek feedback from the community and ensure everyone is aware of potential developments.”
But Monday night, Baggett and Keck expressed their frustrations that they know little more now than they did Friday.
“I am extremely embarrassed and disturbed by what went on with the Conyers Street Gym project,” Baggett said during the meeting. “I have a lot of questions, but I don’t know what forum I need to go to for answers, but I want to know who knew what, when, and where. I want to know how the developer was paid that amount of money by the housing authority. I want to know who gave the housing authority the OK to spend that kind of money?
“It is am embarrassment,” she continued. “My own family was fixing to run me out of town over this. I don’t understand what is going on, I don’t like it, and I am not going to be a part of it. We need to get to the bottom of it, and sooner rather than later.”
Keck said she is disturbed that no one has contacted her since she revealed the scheme on Friday.
“I’m surprised that I haven’t been contacted yet,” Keck said, “which doesn’t make me a bit more comfortable than I was when I first figured everything out.”
Mayor Steve Horton said the city needs to find a resolution and that there should be more information coming to the council in the near future.
“I suggest we operate from a more patient stance,” Horton said, “and we’ll deal with what comes out.”
