COVINGTON – Covington's annual Stars and Stripes Fest celebrating Independence Day attracts thousands of visitors to the Square, and with one of the top four fireworks displays in Georgia, is the city's biggest event of the year.
But with the COVID-10 pandemic still in progress, city leaders have set a deadline of May 18 to make a decision on whether or not to hold the celebration on July 4, delay it until later in the year, or cancel it altogether.
Many cities around the country have already cancelled their celebrations, including Warner Robins, and St. Louis, Mo., which hosts one of the biggest three-day celebrations, Fair Saint Louis.
Covington City Manager Scott Andrews brought the issue up to the City Council at their meeting on April 20.
"This is a huge event for us, and I think we're starting to see some light here based on the governor's conversation earlier," Andrews said. "We want to give people something to be excited for, but we want to take social distancing and safety into account. I need to get additional feedback. At some point we need to move forward."
Council member Anthony Henderson asked what the deadline would be for the council to make a decision.
Andrews said the city could wait for a couple more meetings.
Henderson then suggested holding off on a final decision.
"I think we should be patient and see how events play out as far as the governor's restrictions," he said, "and then maybe mid-May make a decision."
Council member Fleeta Baggett agreed.
"I think we need to wait at least one meeting," she said. "I'd like to see what the numbers will do after we start opening back up."
The rest of the council agreed with Henderson and Baggett.
Mayor Steve Horton noted that the city won't have to pay extra for the fireworks if they delay the event until later in 2020, but that they need to make a decision soon.
"For the record, we do have a letter in hand from the fireworks company that says that we can reschedule to another date between now and the end of the year with no penalty," Horton said. "I think the further out you get, the harder it may be to get a date. That's something to be thinking about before we move ahead."
A motion was made and unanimously approved to table the decision until the council's meeting on May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.