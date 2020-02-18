COVINGTON — By a vote of 5-1, the Covington City Council voted to move economic development under the city Monday night. Hawnethia Williams cast the dissenting vote.
The issue of where ED will be arose in December when the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce board decided to terminate its economic development contract with the city and county, leaving the two local governments to sort out how ED would be managed.
The Chamber recommended that the city and county turn the Office of Economic Development over to the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, which is made up of members appointed by the city, county and Chamber.
Over several work sessions and their retreat earlier this month, the City Council expressed a desire to bring ED in-house rather than under the IDA, feeling that the city is not getting equal representation and needs more focus on city issues.
Moving forward with plans to bring ED under its authority, the IDA board last week approved its side of contracts with the city and county, and the contract was on the city's agenda Monday night.
Newton commissioners had also requested a meeting with the council at 5 p.m. Monday, ahead of the council's regular work session at 5:30 p.m. But no one on the county commission showed up for the called meeting.
During the regular meeting, the council did not take action on the IDA contract. During discussion of what to do with ED, Councilwoman Susie Keck stated her desire to have a city economic development person who would concentrate on city issues.
"The economic development that we currently have has done a fantastic job of bringing things to Covington and bringing wonderful opportunities for people to work here, but what we're finding is that people are not living here," Keck said. "So my desire is for our economic development to focus on amenities to retain property owners, fill up our businesses around the Square, and bring things to the community that our constituents need."
Williams said she was on the fence and was fearful that ED could become "quite political" if it was taken over by the city and county.
But Councilman Kenneth Morgan stated he didn't understand why it was so important that economic development be done under the IDA.
"If the city and county can come to an agreement as far as the county hiring a (ED) representative and the city hiring a person, then split all the expenses down the middle and we can still have some collaboration," Morgan said. "I don't see why that wouldn't be a good fit for everybody. If we come to a point to where we can't come to agreement on that, I don't know how we can move forward together as a city and county as far as any collaboration."
Interim Chamber President Debbie Harper advised the council that the IDA won't go away regardless of where ED is, as the IDA issues bonds for economic development. She added that the IDA usually only recognizes one economic development department.
City Manager Scott Andrews said that each community in the state does things differently. He noted that the council has already tabled the issue several times and asked that they make a decision so that staff will know which way to go.
Andrews added that the city currently pays $268,000 a year toward ED, and that the council has directed him to cut 5% from the upcoming city budget, so costs for ED will have to be considered.
With no further discussion, Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett made a motion to move economic development in-house in Covington. Don Floyd seconded the motion.
Before the vote, Mayor Steve Horton asked that the city continue to seek collaboration with the county.
