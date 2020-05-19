COVINGTON — Out of an abundance of caution, the Covington City Council unanimously approved moving the city's annual Stars and Stripes Fest from July 4 to Sunday, Sept. 6, during Labor Day Weekend.
The Independence Day event attracts thousands of visitors to the Square, and being one of the top four fireworks displays in Georgia, is the city's biggest event of the year. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still in progress, city leaders felt it was best to delay it until September.
Many cities around the country have already cancelled their celebrations, including St. Louis, Mo., which hosts one of the biggest three-day celebrations, Fair Saint Louis.
A growing number of Georgia communities has also cancelled or postponed their July 4th activities, including Warner Robins, Tybee Island, Duluth, Lawrenceville and Suwanee.
Mayor Steve Horton noted that since the May 4 meeting when the council tabled a decision on the event, he has heard the council members voice concerns.
"The coronavirus and all the safety issues that come with it are a bit much when you consider such a large crowd on the Square," Horton said. "I was looking online recently and there's many local governments who have cancelled, postponed or rescheduled their July 4th events. Even the Peachtree Road Race, which has never before changed its date, has rescheduled to Thanksgiving Day."
Horton noted that the fireworks company the city has a contract with has confirmed that the city can change the date to anytime between now and the end of 2020 without a monetary penalty.
Horton suggested that if the council chose to move the event to the Labor Day Weekend, that they consider holding it on Sunday, Sept. 6, to provide the least negative impact on businesses downtown since most of them are not normally open on Sunday.
Assistant City Manager Trey Sanders added that the band picked to headline the event said that everyone is asking to reschedule and that they are holding Labor Day weekend open for Covington, but that a decision needs to be made soon.
City Manager Scott Andrews added that city staff also has a preference for the event to being moved to Sunday, Sept. 6.
Kenneth Morgan made a motion to postpone the Stars and Stripes Fest until Sept. 6. Fleeta Baggett seconded the motion, and the vote was 6-0 in favor.
