COVINGTON - Unhappy with the resignation of Mary Darby, Covington's first Black female planning and zoning director, and a second Black female in planning and zoning, and feeling that the makeup of the Planning Commission should be changed, Covington City Council member Kenneth Morgan made a motion at a called meeting on Sept. 11 to make removals and appointments to the commission. However, Morgan later withdrew his motion because he did not know which member he wanted to remove.
The meeting began with a discussion of what is expected of the commissions and boards appointed by the Covington City Council. Mayor Steve Horton noted that Planning Commission Chair Lee Aldridge had told him the commission needs to work on training.
Susie Keck said the city needs to work on both training its volunteer appointments and also explaining to them what the council expects out of them. Morgan agreed.
Fleeta Baggett added that anyone appointed to a board or commission needs to be qualified to sit on the panels.
Morgan stated he felt that the commission works at the discretion of the City Council and their work needs to be consistent with what the council wants.
Morgan then expressed his displeasure with the way three members of the Planning Commission were reappointed in July, stating that there were other people in the community who wanted to serve, but never got the chance.
But Baggett noted that the council voted to keep the three members on the Planning Commission based on Darby's recommendation, adding that Darby had contacted the three and that they wanted to continue to serve.
Morgan also stated he felt the Planning Commission had more of a hand in Darby's resignation than they should have.
The commission had complained that Darby was not getting them the packets of information on rezoning requests in a timely manner, with some members saying they didn't get them until a couple of hours before a meeting. There had also been other complaints about permits issued by the department being delayed.
Hawnethia Williams agreed, stating that boards like the Planning Commission can be very powerful, and that the commission should not be setting the tone for the city. She said she sees it as a real problem and that it is dividing the city.
Morgan said he is tired of playing games and that the city had lost two Black female employees. He added that the city needs to get people on and off the commission.
Baggett stated that she will not agree to someone having a job based on their skin color or gender. She said she will agree based on who has the best qualifications for the position.
Keck said the council should not confuse performance issues with racism. Keck said she doesn't feel racism was involved.
Don Floyd added that he had also gotten complaints about the Planning Commission and Darby. He said there are always going to be two sides to a story, and that usually the truth is somewhere in the middle.
Anthony Henderson stated that he wasn't on the council to play politics, but to best serve the city. He said the council needed to make a decision on the Planning Commission.
Following further discussion, Morgan made a motion to make removals and appointments to the Planning Commission. Williams seconded the motion.
Morgan said he had a Black female candidate who wanted to serve on the commission, and that former mayor Kim Carter had also expressed interest in serving.
When asked about his candidate's qualifications, Morgan noted that he did not know, but felt there would be nothing wrong in getting their resumes to find out their qualifications. He added that he wants to see good diversity on the commission.
Horton asked if Morgan knew who he wanted removed from the commission.
Morgan said he did not know and withdrew his motion.
Horton noted that if there are problems with anyone's behavior on the Planning Commission, the council needs to deal with it, rather than making changes just to make changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.