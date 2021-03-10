COVINGTON — Newton Trails is nearing completion of its 2021 fund-raising goal for the Cricket Frog Trail. The organization announced Monday that it had already collected $22,400 toward its annual goal of $25,000.
Members of the Covington Conyers Cycling Club (C4) helped push fundraising closer to the finish line Monday with a donation of $2,500 toward completion of the multi-use Cricket Frog Trail.
Duane Ford, chairman of the Newton Trails board of directors, said priority for the funds will be installation of temporary surfaces to allow trail users to cross over East Bear Creek and West Bear Creek in eastern Newton County. Ford said work will begin first on the East Bear Creek crossing — installing planks and railings — before the organization moves on to the West Bear Creek crossing, which Ford said will require more work.
The Cricket Frog Trail is a 15-mile rail trail running through central Newton County along the rail bed once used by the Central of Georgia Railroad. Approximately 6.5 miles of unpaved trail are open for public use. Several sections of the trail have been paved, including:
• Turner Lake Road to Emory Street in Covington
• Pace Street to Conyers Street in Covington
• Covington Bypass (Hwy 36) to East End Road
• East Bear Creek (west of Mansfield) to Ziegler Road (east of Mansfield).
When Newton Trails reaches its goal of $25,000, the board of directors will authorize moving forward with creating a safe crossing over West Bear Creek.
In combination with planned paving by Newton County, completion of the two temporary bridge surfaces will offer the potential of opening an additional 5 miles of continuous paved trail from east of East Bear Creek to the eastern shore of the Alcovy River.
If any funds are left over after the temporary bridge surfaces have been constructed, they will be spent on trail signage, trail maintenance equipment, or amenities such as benches, pet waste stations, trash cans or bike racks, according to Newton Trails.
Ford said work is expected to begin this month on completing a crossing over Dried Indian Creek behind Covington City Hall, which will connect the paved portions of the trail that currently end at Emory Street and Pace Street. Ford also said Newton Trails is continuing negotiations with the railroad for a long-term lease that will allow the trail to extend from east of Mansfield to the Jasper County line.
According to Newton Trails, the Alcovy River Trestle is closed and will remain closed until it can be permanently renovated into a safe pedestrian and cycling bridge. Newton Trails is in the process of finding a company that can provide the engineering and design work needed as a first step in that renovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.