CONYERS — The Covington-Conyers Cycling Club (C4) spent this past Saturday rebuilding and refurbishing donated bicycles as part of its annual Christmas Bike Build event.
For the past 10 years, C4 has encouraged community members to donate their used bikes so that the club can make structural improvements, then hand the bikes off to families in need during the holidays.
"In the past, we have worked with the Conyers Boys and Girls Club, Discovery Point Church and the Newton County and Rockdale County Department of Family and Children Services," said cyclist Eddie Shirey.
With more than 50 bikes collected this year, club members had a lot of work to do.
Once the bikes were hoisted onto a stand, Antonio Davis, Eddie Shirey, Carol Cherry as well as several other cyclists reviewed the bikes' overall structure, making sure all safety components were functioning.
"We want to make sure the bike has properly working gears, make sure the tires have good grip and definitely the brakes," said Davis. "Because what starts, has to stop."
After the bikes received a tune-up, they were also deep cleaned before being loaded onto a trailer.
C4 will donate the bikes to local services and nonprofits before Christmas.
Cyclists will also be participating in the Conyers Christmas parade on Dec. 7.
C4 organizes many club rides — The Thursday Rides, the C4 Winter Base Ride Series, the Farther Afield Ride Series and the Classic Hills ‘n Lakes Rides.
C4 became a registered 501(c)(3) entity in 2009.
Club members contribute their time, treasure and talent to make Rockdale, Walton and Newton counties more accessible and safer for cycling through three local organizations:
The Conyers-Rockdale Bike and Trail Coalition, www.facebook.com/CRBTC/.
Newton Trails, www.newtontrails.org/.
Walton Wellness’ Project Road Share, www.waltonwellness.org.
Visit C4's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CovingtonConyersCyclingClub/