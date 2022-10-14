COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after.
But it didn’t quite turn out that way. Thirteen years and four children later, they went their separate ways. They remained friends and even became co-workers, and this month they will star together in a new reality TV show about exes, new relationships and dating. Created for the BET network, “After Happily Ever After” is set to air Oct. 19 at 10 p.m.
“It was a roller coaster from top to bottom,” Taylor said about filming the show in July. “We had no idea what to expect from one day to the next. We were out there for a month and with those shows, you are completely cut off from the rest of the world. We couldn’t have our phones, books, magazines — we just had to talk with each other the whole time... Pam and I wondered how in the world did we get on this show.”
It all began with a late-night response to an email. Taylor, who has enjoyed being in theater since he was in high school, is a singer at heart. He performed with the Bobby Jones Gospel Sunday morning TV show for three seasons when he lived in Nashville, Tenn., and years ago he signed up to get emails about casting calls.
“I said then, ‘If something came along I might do it,’” Taylor remembers. “Well, this came along one groggy night before I fell asleep.” He was already in bed that night when he got an email about a reality show producers were casting and looking for divorced singles.
“I decided to throw my hat into the ring, so I filled out the application and didn’t think much about it,” he said. “About 15 minutes later, I got an email saying they liked the way I answered those five questions and sent me about 35 more. It was late at night... but I filled out all the answers. I went to work the next day and got a call with a California area code. It was one of the casting producers of the show saying they liked my answers and liked our pictures. Initially, I was applying to be one of the people one of the divorced women would be dating. They said we could continue to do that or ‘do you think your ex-wife would do this?’ Pam and I are in a good space. She works with me as a receptionist and she said, ‘Yes, I would love to do that.’” Taylor said they were told they would be going to a remote island where he thought he would be the “dater,” but as producers worked to get the right mix of men and women, they asked the couple if they could “flip flop” their roles and Taylor and his ex-wife, who have been divorced six years, agreed.
“It was crazy,” he said. “This is the first season of this show. It’s a brand new show on BET and there are eight episodes... We were cast for this show over a year ago, but the pandemic was going on, so they did screenings and interviews through Zoom. They had to do background checks, mental health evaluations and it was pretty extensive. They go through your social media. We got through that process, and they said, ‘We want you guys to be one of the divorced couples on the show.’ We go all the way and they don’t tell us where we’re going until the day before we leave. The night before we left, they sent us plane tickets and said you’re going to be filming in Lexington, Kentucky. Lexington, Kentucky! We said, ‘OK’ and flew to Lexington, and they had us in the hotel room quarantined for two days.”
Taylor said they kept the couples separate from other couples, as well as all the singles who were going to be on the show and took great pains to keep any of them from meeting each other. After the second day and testing negative for COVID, a convoy of black cars and SUVs arrived at the hotel to pick up the participants, with everyone still remaining apart. They drove to what Taylor describes as a “huge mansion out in the middle of nowhere” and with cameras rolling, told everyone to get out of the cars. That’s when they first met the others. He didn’t know the other people, but recognized Jeremy Meeks, whose 2014 Stockton Police Department mugshot had gone viral and who was nicknamed the Blue-Eyed Bandit before becoming an actor and top fashion model.
“At this point, they told us Pam was going to be the one dating and I’m going to be the one interviewing and picking the ones she dates,” Taylor said. The director told them all to introduce themselves to each other, and as cameras were rolling, they were directed to enter the mansion. Taylor said it was beautiful and after they all walked into the living room, the director told them to go back outside and come back in with the same excitement.
“We go back out and come back in, and now they have Bow Wow standing in the living room, so it was a real reaction when we looked shocked,” Taylor said. “They didn’t tell us he was going to be the host of the show.” Bow Wow, aka Shad Gregory Moss, is a popular rap artist, record producer, TV host and actor who was initially known by his pseudonym Lil’ Bow Wow. As host on the show, Bow Wow throws a singles party every 48 hours.
“I would be the one going to the singles party and not Pam because I would be interviewing the guys to be Pam’s next love or interest-to-be,” Taylor said. “Whoever I picked would move into the mansion with us.” There were six couples total. Among the group were Peter Gunz, Tara Wallace and Amina Buddafly who were in a love triangle on the reality show “Love and Hip Hop.” On “After Happily Ever After,” “Peter is finding someone for Tara and Amina is finding someone for Peter,” Taylor explained.
“It’s just a ton of drama,” he added. “Iyanla Vanzant from ‘Fix My Life’ on Oprah’s show counseled all the divorced couples. We had some other celebrities come into the house as daters. On the finale of the show, Pam and the ones who were the daters got the opportunity to basically go back through and have all the five or six they dated (and say) love them or leave them or if they didn’t want to pick anyone... that’s the way.”
Viewers will have to watch the show to see what happens, but what are Taylor’s thoughts?
“Was I happy with how things turned out?” he asks. “I was surprised; not just the ending. I was not surprised by the ending. I knew it was the likely ending. I was surprised to see this new Pam. She came to have a good time. I think it was a little bit different agenda. That was a little surprising, but it makes for good entertaining TV. And at the end, I liked how they liked for us to put a pin on things — This is a new version of you, different from the 18-year-old girl I had married. I respect you and love you and enjoy your life, sweetheart.”
Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins Taylor grew up in Bartow in Jefferson County and went to church together at Kingdom Life Fellowship in Wadley. They met through her brother, and after they got married, Mr. Taylor went to school to become a registered nurse; got his master’s degree in nursing and then became a nurse practitioner in 2019. Three years ago, he opened Oasis Healthcare at 2195 Pace St. in Covington, which serves as a hybrid between primary care and urgent care. About four months ago, he opened a second location at 1359 Milstead Ave. in Conyers. Taylor said he has always been an advocate for people who are “under-served” and with Oasis, he also helps those without health insurance plans.
The parents of four children 16, 15, 9 and 7, the couple had an amicable divorce, Mr. Taylor said. When he opened his first Oasis location, his mother, Monica Fort, a licensed practical nurse, came to work for him. Ms. Taylor was working as a pharmacy technician, but when Oasis needed a receptionist, he asked his ex-wife, who he says has a great relationship with her former mother-in-law, to fill the job and now the three work together.
They are all anxiously awaiting the show’s debut. The couple is being flown to a private cast viewing party in Santa Monica, Calif., and will see the show for the first time when it airs. Taylor laughs and says, “I’m nervous. We’re all scared.”
“On reality TV, you can record whatever, but they can edit it anyway they want,” Mr. Taylor said. “They can put in part of your conversation, and they’re notoriously known for completely editing shows for making them look one way... They spent a lot of money filming this show, but there’s a big audience out there who wants a little bit of trash, so I’m hoping they’re not trying to feed the bad girls’ club.”
Taylor, who celebrated his 37th birthday on the show, was given the nickname “Doc” and said he and all the other participants became a “family.” They stay in touch, daily talking and texting each other.
“Because everybody had different perspectives on the daters, and I had my own opinions on who Pam dated, I had the option to block people even if she wanted to keep them,” Taylor said, adding he hopes his explanations given on the elimination rounds will be aired. “... You just have to watch the show... That big one at the end, I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know what people will think. ‘What in the world is going on here?!’ It was fun though.”
