After Happily Ever After

Couples from BET’s “After Happily Ever After” are: l-r, Ugo Maduka, Amarachi Odinma, Tara Wallace, Peter Gunz, Amina Buddafly, Justin Vorise, Nani Rivero, Troy Taylor, Pam Taylor, Mike Mike, Nicole Ward, Jeremy Meeks and Melissa Meeks.

 Photo: Sabrina Hounshell/BET

COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after.

But it didn’t quite turn out that way. Thirteen years and four children later, they went their separate ways. They remained friends and even became co-workers, and this month they will star together in a new reality TV show about exes, new relationships and dating. Created for the BET network, “After Happily Ever After” is set to air Oct. 19 at 10 p.m.

