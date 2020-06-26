COVINGTON - A Newton County couple is being treated for burns at Grady Hospital from a fire that destroyed their home on June 24.
Newton County Fire Department investigators have not released what caused the fire at 70 Highgrove Drive in the Long Creek subdivision.
A post from a neighbor said two men from a roofing company were at a nearby home when they noticed the house was on fire. Another neighbor had found the husband and gotten him out of the burning house, so one of the workmen went into the house and found the wife and was able to pull her out.
Neighbors say the older couple's family is out of state and that they lost everything in the fire.
