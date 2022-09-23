Covington Council meeting in new chambers tonight at 2116 Stallings Street
Special Photo

COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.

Property owner and former mayor Ronnie Johnston had requested to rezone 32.91 acres at 70 McGuirts Bridge Road from Neighborhood Residential-1 to Neighborhood Residential-2. The zoning change would have allowed development of 113 homes as opposed to 50 homes under NR-1 zoning.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos