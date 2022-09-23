COVINGTON — A rezoning request that would have allowed development of more than 100 single-family build-to-rent homes off McGuirts Bridge Road was denied by the Covington City Council Sept. 19. The council’s decision was met with enthusiastic approval from several dozen residents of the area who opposed the development.
Property owner and former mayor Ronnie Johnston had requested to rezone 32.91 acres at 70 McGuirts Bridge Road from Neighborhood Residential-1 to Neighborhood Residential-2. The zoning change would have allowed development of 113 homes as opposed to 50 homes under NR-1 zoning.
As proposed by the developer, the neighborhood would have had access to U.S. Highway 278 via McGuirts Bridge Road, which is a narrow, two-lane street, part of which is unpaved.
The Covington Planning Commission had previously recommended denial of the rezoning request, citing concerns about increased traffic and the density of the neighborhood compared to other neighborhoods in the area, some with multi-acre lots, particularly in the Fairfield subdivision.
The city planning staff had also recommended denial. Planning Director Marc Beechuk told the council that, as the property is currently zoned, it provides a buffer between lower-density zoning in the county and greater-density developments in the city.
“Due to the property’s current zoning allowing a reasonable use and transition between the surrounding neighborhoods and issues of access through the established Newton County neighborhood, staff recommends denial of the application,” the staff report stated.
A number of residents from surrounding neighborhoods spoke in opposition to the rezoning at the council’s public hearing, citing traffic and the change in density.
Tony Harris said he and his fellow neighbors are long-time residents of Fairfield.
“This is going to totally change our neighborhood,” he said. “We are old people; we don’t want to move. Don’t do this to us.”
Charles Moore, of developer TPA Residential, said the developer would be willing to make the needed improvements to McGuirts Bridge Road and would pay to install turn lanes and a traffic signal at the intersection with U.S. Highway 278, if approved by the state Department of Transportation.
Councilman Don Floyd, former chief of the Covington Fire Department, said he was concerned about the fact that there would be just one ingress/egress point for the development, which would limit public safety access.
Council members acknowleged that there is a growing demand for rental properties, but said this tract was not the appropriate location.
“It does not mean you are not part of the community because you rent,” said Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett. “My problem with the project is the location. Other than that, I think we are going to have to change our mindset.”
The council voted 5-1 to deny the rezoning, with Councilman Kenneth Morgan opposed.
