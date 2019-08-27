COVINGTON — The Covington Elks Lodge ihas announced competition opportunities available for younger students in the Newton-Rockdale County area.
Judges for each contest will pick one winner to receive a cash prize.
Americanism Essay Contest:
This is for fifth-, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders only. is The winner will receive $100.
Theme: What does Freedom of Speech Mean to Me?
Rules: 300 words or less, typed or legibly printed in ink and submitted to Covington Elks Lodge.
At top of Essay: Print name, home address, grade, school, parent name and email address.
Entries not following these guidelines will be disqualified.
Entries must be submitted before December 15.
Mail to: Covington Elks Lodge, PO Box 587, Covington.
Drug Awareness Essay Contest:
This essay prompt is also for fifth-eighth-grade students. The winner will receive $100.
Theme: “Choose _________, Not Drugs!”
Rules and guidelines are the same as Americanism essay directions.
The winner will be advanced to state and possibly National Elks competitions.
Prize to be awarded at an Elks Youth Night Awards dinner.
Drug Awareness Poster Contest:
The poster competition is for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders only.
Theme: “Choose _________, Not Drugs!”
Posters should be on 8.5 inch white paper and no larger than 11x24” poster.
Please double-check for spelling errors as well as grammar.
On the back of the poster, please print name, home address, grade, school, parent name and email address.
Deadline is Dec. 15.
Mail to: Covington Elks Lodge, PO Box 587, Covington.
Winners will also have the chance to compete at State and National level.
The Elks organization was founded in New York City on February 16, 1868 under the name "Jolly Corks" by 15 actors, entertainers and others associated with the theater. In ensuing years, membership expanded to other professions.
This Fraternal Order was founded "To promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship."
Visit www.elks.org for more.