COVINGTON —The Covington Elks Lodge donated red ribbons to each Newton County elementary school to celebrate national Red Ribbon Week and to promote drug awareness in the Covington community.
The ribbons are designed to bring attention to the importance of not only being drug-free, but tobacco and alcohol free as well.
The Lodge also donated a book and special DVD to every elementary and middle school library that addresses the issue of peer pressure and bullying.
"Some of the dollars spent for the Drug Awareness Program in Newton County are funded in part by the Elks National Foundation, who also provide programs for scholarships, Hoop Shoot competitions, veterans, senior citizens and special needs in our town," said Anita Denny, state chairman of the Georgia Elks Association and a Covington resident.
In addition to the red ribbons, a dictionary is also donated to each third-grade student in Newton County, along with a Drug Awareness bookmark.
Approximately 1,400 dictionaries were donated this year, with many Elk volunteers participating in the delivery to each school.
“We are grateful to the Newton County School System, especially George Hutchinson, Newton County School’s liaison in the Drug Awareness Program with the Covington Elks, for allowing us the opportunity to address this increasingly growing area of concern in our town,” said Denny.
The Covington Elks are annual participants in the Covington Police Fuzz Run 5K, donating some 500 Drug Awareness bags to the children attending the event; the Elks will also be participating in the upcoming Newton County Recreation Department Fall Festival, donating Drug Awareness products and prizes.
For membership information, please contact the Covington Elks at elks1806@hotmail.com.