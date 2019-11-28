COVINGTON - The Covington City Council approved the first readings of two new ordinances that will designate the Square and Legion Field as “Entertainment Districts” and allow the open consumption of alcohol at those sites during special events. The votes came at a called meeting on Nov. 20.
The council is seeking to set up an entertainment district in the Square, similar to one currently in place in Olde Town Conyers, and a second entertainment district at Legion Field. Outside consumption means people would not have to stay in the bars and restaurants where they purchase alcohol, but could carry it from place to place.
The city put a non-binding resolution on the municipal ballot in November, asking citizens if they wanted limited outside consumption of alcohol during special events at Legion Field and the Square district. Voters approved the question by a vote of 1,132 to 742.
Under the ordinance, the Square will be recognized as the “Covington Historic Downtown Entertainment District.” The district is defined as being in the boundaries of Usher Street on the north side, Conyers Street on the south side, Elm Street on the east side, and Brown Street on the west side.
Only those establishments holding licenses for retail sales for on-premises consumption will be allowed to sell alcohol for outside consumption by the drink, and only during the hours of any special event approved for outside consumption of alcoholic beverages by resolution of the mayor and City Council.
Establishments selling alcohol for outside consumption would be required to purchase clear plastic cups from the city that have the city’s logo and name imprinted on them, and could only dispense alcohol for outside consumption in those cups. Establishments selling alcohol would also be required to purchase wristbands from the city and each person buying alcohol for outside consumption would be required to wear the wristbands while in the entertainment district.
No open can, bottle or glass container of alcoholic beverages for outside consumption will be allowed.
Councilman Michael Whatley made a motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance, and Josh McKelvey seconded the motion.
Anthony Henderson had the only discussion, reiterating what he had said at an earlier meeting about doing what the voters wanted, regardless of how he may feel about it.
“This topic was placed as a referendum on the last election,” said Henderson. “The community had an opportunity to advocate. Both sides did, and unfortunately, the results came back, so anytime you get results from a referendum, it’s probably best to follow the direction of the community. I just wanted to say that again.”
The vote was called and was 4-2 in favor of the ordinance, with Kenneth Morgan and Hawnethia Williams casting the dissenting votes.
The second ordinance establishes a “Legion Field Entertainment District.” It specifies the boundaries of Legion Field at 3173 Mill St. as the district. Only licensed food trucks and alcoholic beverage caterers will be allowed to sell alcohol for outside consumption at Legion Field.
As with the Square entertainment district, clear plastic cups with the city logo and name on them, and wrist bands will be required to be purchased from the city and given to those who buy alcoholic beverages from the vendors. And no open can, bottle or glass container of alcoholic beverages for outside consumption will be allowed.
McKelvey made a motion to approve the first reading of the ordinance. Henderson seconded the motion and there was no discussion. The vote was called and was 5-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Williams casting the lone dissenting vote.
The second readings and final votes will take place at a called meeting on Monday, Dec. 9, at City Hall, 2116 Stallings St. in Covington. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.