COVINGTON — The Covington City Council has hired Emory “Tres” Thomas III as the next city manager. The council approved the appointment after naming Thomas the sole finalist for the position in November. He previously served as interim city manager following the resignation of Scott Andrews last May.
Thomas, who was hired as a city employee and not under contract, will be paid $164,070.40 per year, along with a monthly stipend of $100 for cell phone service.
The city’s offer of employment stipulates that should Thomas be terminated in the next year without cause, the City Council will recommend to his successor that he be allowed to remain as a city employee in the position of city engineer, a position he previously held. If that situation occurs, Thomas will be paid the salary he earned prior to being appointed interim city manager in May.
Prior to naming Thomas the sole finalist, he was one of two finalists for the job. The other candidate, Lorri H. Smith, who is chief financial officer and comptroller for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, withdrew from consideration shortly after the announcement. Thomas and Smith were selected from among 51 applications for the job.
As city manger Thomas is responsible for the city’s budgeting and finance activities, supervises and supports city personnel with regard to city policies, administrative rules and guidelines; provides leadership and communication in council and executive meetings; responds to the needs of the public; and ensures the safety and maintenance of all city properties, among other responsibilities.
Much of Thomas’s experience has been with the city of Covington, having moved up through the ranks from city engineer. Thomas, a Covington resident, served as engineering director for the city beginning in March 2022. In that role, according to his resume, Thomas performed complex supervisory, administrative and professional work in the planning, organizing, directing and supervising of the Engineering Department.
Thomas also served as the city’s Planning and Development director for two years from 2020 to 2022, as the city’s Public Works director from 2018 to 2020, as the assistant Public Works director from 2006 to 2018, and as the city’s engineer from 2002 to 2006.
Prior to joining the city of Covington, Thomas worked as a project engineer for Pendergrass & Associates Inc. in Conyers, Brownfields Services Inc. in Roswell, Farmer Oil Inc. in Oxford, and Holston Companies in Chattanooga, Tenn.
He earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering at the University of Alabama and completed additional coursework at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Southern Poly State University in Marietta.
He holds several certifications and registrations, including state of Georgia Board of Registration for Engineers and Land Surveyors, ASFPM Certified Floodplain Manager, GSWCC Level II Certified Design Professional, Government Management Development Program Certification and Public Works Certification from the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.