COVINGTON — The Covington City Council has hired Emory “Tres” Thomas III as the next city manager. The council approved the appointment after naming Thomas the sole finalist for the position in November. He previously served as interim city manager following the resignation of Scott Andrews last May.

Thomas, who was hired as a city employee and not under contract, will be paid $164,070.40 per year, along with a monthly stipend of $100 for cell phone service.

