COVINGTON - Members of the city of Covington Finance Department were presented their fourth Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) award and their second Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) award at the Covington City Council meeting on Sept. 3.
City Manager Leigh Anne Knight presented the awards to Finance Director Randy Smith and Assistant Finance Director Ashlan Troutman Webb on behalf of the department, and described the process through which the department achieved the honors.
“For the fourth consecutive year, the city has received the Government Finance Officers Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Accounting and Finance Practices,” said Knight. “Each year we’re required to submit our audit and financial statements.
“But in addition to that, our Finance Department has gone a step further and created a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). It is a much more detailed report giving a lot more information. Once they compile that, it has to be submitted and judged by an impartial committee to ensure that its standards are met, and then they can receive the highest award.
“The CAFR consists of more than 100 pages and has all kinds of financial data and statistics that these people absolutely love to get into. They award must be applied for annually by submitting your report each year, and this is the fourth year they have received the award.
“In addition to that,” continued Knight, “about two years ago they had the desire to come up with a Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), which is basically a smaller, more condensed report that many of you have seen. It is probably 10-12 pages. It gives you a synopsis of the information that is contained in the larger report. Again, for the second year in a row, they have received this award.”
Knight praised the work of Smith and his staff and told the council few people realize the amount of work that goes into what they do.
“You all do not know the amount of work that goes into their preparation of the financial statements, working with the auditors when they come to make sure that everything is right and buttoned up before they get here, and the amount of time that they spend getting the statistics together to present a great financial report for the city of Covington,” said Knight. “I hope it is something that you all are as proud of as I am.”