COVINGTON — Covington First United Methodist will host Change the World Day on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event provides a venue for organizations, services and churches to come together to bring awareness to what Newton County has to offer its citizens, to give assistance to those in need, to work together on community service projects and to provide a free, fun-filled day for families.
Some of the family-fun activities include games, face painting and a petting zoo. There will also be live music, food, booths sponsored by churches and service groups, art displays and several interactive events.
The church is also accepting donations of socks for men and women from 2 years old to adult.
"Our hope is to provide socks to every adult and child that attends the Gifts of Grace," said First UMC representative Claudia Minge.
Below are links where you may purchase socks from Amazon and have them shipped directly to the church (Covington First UMC, 1113 Conyers St., Covington Ga. 30014) or you may give a financial donation (marked socks) for the church to order them.
Socks:
Men's Socks-Amazon
Women's Socks-Amazon
Girl's 2-4 years old-Amazon
Girl's 5-8 years old-Amazon
Girl's 8-12 years old-Amazon
Boy's 4-6 sock size-Amazon
Boy's 7-9 sock size -Amazon
Boy's 9-11sock size -Amazon
Other collection items: Warm clothing only (coats, sweaters, sweat shirts, jeans for all ages), diapers (all sizes), feminine products, hotel shampoos, soaps, etc. from your travels and stays in hotels.
The event location is 1113 Conyers St. in Covington. For information, call 770-786-7305 or visit www.covingtonfirst.org.