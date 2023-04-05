COVINGTON — First United Methodist Church of Covington invites the community to its Maundy Thursday service, which will include a live depiction of The Last Supper as painted by Leonardo da Vinci.
Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of three days of remembrance leading up to and immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus. The service is set for April 6, 6 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the church located at 1113 Conyers St., Covington.
The Rev. Mark Burgess said the church family has been working on its depiction of the famous da Vinci masterpiece for several months, designing sets, putting together costumes and learning roles.
“We have been blessed that we have theatrical leadership in this church and some willing hearts, and then all the other things just came together,” said Burgess.
Burgess said the service will open with an introduction to explain the story of The Last Supper Jesus shared with His disciples. The drama unfolds after the disciples hear Jesus say that one of them will betray him. Each disciple then ponders what role he might play in the betrayal.
Burgess said the spoken parts will be interspersed with musical interludes, “ending with all of us participating in the Lord’s Supper.”
Da Vinci’s Last Supper was painted sometime between 1495 and 1498 for the Dominican monastery Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan. The painting depicts the Gospel accounts of the night before the crucifixion.
Burgess said the Maundy Thursday depiction of The Last Supper was last presented by the church around 2011.
“A big part of the heart of this church is community outreach, and this is one of those opportunities,” he said.
Covington First Methodist will hold worship services on Easter Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
