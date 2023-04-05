LastSupper.jpg

Members of Covington First United Methodist Church present a live portrayal of the Leonardo Da Vinci masterpiece The Last Supper.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — First United Methodist Church of Covington invites the community to its Maundy Thursday service, which will include a live depiction of The Last Supper as painted by Leonardo da Vinci.

Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of three days of remembrance leading up to and immediately following the crucifixion of Jesus. The service is set for April 6, 6 p.m. in the main sanctuary of the church located at 1113 Conyers St., Covington.

