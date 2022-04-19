...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
Laura Faulkner, president of Covington Garden Club, presents a flower arrangement of native azaleas and English dogwood to Ron Carter, coordinator at the Covington Welcome Center.
COVINGTON — It’s spring — the birds are singing, the butterflies are flitting and the flowers are blooming, making this is the perfect week to be designated as the official Gardening Week in the State of Georgia since gardens in the community are in full bloom.
The Covington Garden Club members have been busy this month celebrating their home gardens. Members have contributed their own flora and fauna to create beautiful flower arrangements to share with downtown businesses and patients of Longleaf Hospice in a project called “Petals of Love.”
For the second year in a row, the Covington Garden Club and Longleaf Hospice have partnered to bring a little sunshine to sick patients and their families. According to Marcia Floyd, a volunteer with Longleaf, “It is a joy to see the Longleaf patients' eyes light up when they open their door to find a beautiful spring bouquet presented to them.”
This year, the club also partnered with the Covington Welcome Center and donated a flower arrangement to display for visitors and locals alike announcing April 17-23 as the official Gardening Week in Georgia.
Ron Carter, coordinator of the Covington Welcome Center for the city of Covington, acknowledges the ongoing partnership with the Covington Garden Club since the Covington Welcome Center was moved to its new location at 1143 Oak St.
“The Covington Garden Club provides beautiful planters at the Welcome Center and changes the flowers and shrubs seasonally. They are always beautiful," he said.
According to Laura Faulkner, Covington Garden Club president, “The Covington Garden Club members love to contribute to the beauty of our beloved city.”
The Covington Garden Club was established in 1929.
