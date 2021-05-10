COVINGTON — Members of the Covington Garden Club recently participated in a day of designing and arranging flowers and distributing them to local nursing homes, Longleaf Hospice patients and local businesses.
As part of their "Petals of Love" project, club members created and donated a total of 55 arrangements, using greenery and spring blooms they gathered from their home landscapes.
According to Laura Faulkner, president of Covington Garden Club, “Flower arranging was fun for our members. With COVID having affected our in-person meetings this year, it was a great opportunity to see fellow members, visit and practice our arranging talents. We were also able to bring smiles to the faces of our local citizens who have had a long and cloistered year. Everyone who received an arrangement seemed delighted!”
Covington Garden Club has been active in the community since its inception in 1929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.