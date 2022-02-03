Loy Summers, left, is shown here with daughter, Ivy Stone, and granddaughter, Loy Turner, at a recent Covington Garden Club reception held in honor of her 70 years of membership and service. Stone and Turner are also members of the Covington Garden Club.
COVINGTON — The Covington Garden Club, established in 1929, recognized one of its own at a recent monthly meeting. Loy Summers, a member of the Covington Garden Club for 70 years, was surprised with a reception honoring her and her years of service to the club. Club President Laura Faulkner spoke for the club members as she and others gave accolades to Summers.
“Miss Loy,” as she is affectionately known by many, has served the club in numerous administrative capacities including serving as president of the club for two different terms. She is a life member of the Garden Club of Georgia and the National Garden Club.
Summers is a community icon and has served on many local committees to maintain the beauty of the beloved community the club calls home, including serving on the Keep Newton Beautiful Board and the Covington Tree Board.
To those who know her best, Summers is recognized for her extensive knowledge of “all things landscape” and for the beauty of her personal home garden.
