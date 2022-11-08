COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.
The fifth of six girls born into a family that now numbers 12 children and two parents, Antonion and her brothers and sisters and her 11 nieces and nephews enjoy a close relationship. Most of the crew will soon gather at the family’s Covington home and celebrate Antonion’s birthday with presents and her favorite cake — any kind of ice cream cake.
A couple of weeks later, they will again get together for Thanksgiving, which has become the holiday that most Antonion family members are able to meet. A couple of the older children live out of state and there are in-laws and other people now in the mix, so most come home for Thanksgiving and then everyone who can make it heads to Covington for Christmas.
The Antonions have special traditions they started when their first child, Brittany, was born 35 years ago.
“We cut down our tree the day after Thanksgiving,” Mrs. Antonion said. “... On Thanksgiving, we have more ham than turkey because nobody really likes turkey. On Christmas morning, instead of having Santa Claus, we do a Christmas treasure hunt. My husband sets up clues and they go and find the Christmas treasure — their presents. We don’t do Santa, per se. The Christmas gifts are from us, mom and dad. It’s really been fun seeing what my husband comes up with.”
She said the children bring their Bibles with them on Christmas morning because some of the clues are often Bible references, such as a clue they once had about where Mary and Joseph put baby Jesus after he was born.
“They would go look in the baby crib,” Mrs. Antonion said. “It’s pretty creative.” One clue leads to another and another until all the treasure is found.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Antonion were born in Atlanta and Mr. Antonion grew up there while Mrs. Antonion grew up in Cobb County. They met when she was a teenager working at the theater in Cobb’s Galleria Mall. He was there to see a movie and she sold him some popcorn and the rest, as they say, is history.
Married now for 36 years, neither of them come from a large family. Mr. Antonion has one brother and two sisters and his wife has one brother and one sister.
“We didn’t set out to have a large family,” Mrs. Antonion said. “It’s just the way it set up. We left it to the Lord and that’s how we ended up with 12 kids. We now have 11 grandchildren, two of whom were born this year.”
Twenty-seven years ago, the Antonions moved to Covington to raise their family, which now includes Brittany, 35; Matthew, 34; Michael, 32; Samantha, 29; Timothy, 26; Abigail, 23; Benjamin, 21; Nathanael, 19; Rachael, 16; Levi, 12; Rebecca, 11 and Julia, 8. Mrs. Antonion has home schooled all her children and continues to teach the youngest four. All the others have graduated from high school and some of the older children have gone on to college or got a job. Mr. Antonion works as a diesel mechanic. The family is active at Belmont Baptist Church in Conyers.
“Just having a constant flow of life over the past 35 years,” Mrs. Antonion said when asked what has been the best thing about having a large family. “As the mother in the house, what a blessing it has been taking care of little people all the way to older people...It’s all been a blessing, honestly.”
When asked if there are any struggles, she said it is sometimes difficult when she needs to be with one of her older children who live out of town and might become sick or need their mother. She has to make sure school lessons continue and having school at home keeps the family busy.
“Homeschooling has really grown me,” Mrs. Antonion said, adding that “the birthday girl” is a good student. “Rebecca is a quiet and bright child. She enjoys reading a lot. She enjoys her nieces and nephews and she has some pen pals in Maine.”
Antonion says it is fun having a lot of brothers and sisters and she especially enjoys playing with her younger sister and keeping her entertained.
“I like to read,” she said, adding that her favorites are fantasy books, especially the How to Train Your Dragon series. “I also like handwriting.” She takes lessons and plays the piano and has fun when the family gets together and sings. For her birthday, she hopes to get a little car for her American Girl doll. The doll’s name is Julian and she says the doll kind of looks like her “a little bit.”
When she grows up, Antonion said she wants to become a veterinarian. She already has a lot of experience helping care for the family’s five cats and one dog. She also enjoys working in the kitchen with her mother. Mrs. Antonion said it is a lot of work feeding such a large family, but said the children help and she makes sure they eat food without a lot of preservatives. The family makes its own bread.
As they get ready to celebrate their 11th child’s birthday, Mrs. Antonion said they also remember what a special day it is for the country. Nov. 11 is celebrated as Veterans Day in the U.S., and while the family has a birthday party for Rebecca, they also remember that it is a day to honor America’s veterans—including Mr. Antonion, who served in the Army during Desert Storm.
The Antonion family will join their fellow Belmont Baptist Church members the Sunday before Nov. 11, in recognizing and celebrating U.S. veterans. The congregation will stand up that special Sunday to honor those who served. Mr. and Mrs. Antonion talk to Rebecca and their other children to make sure they understand about patriotism and the sacrifices made by men and women in America’s Armed Forces. Rebecca says she thinks “it is pretty special” to share her birthday with her country’s Veterans Day. While currently studying the Middle Ages in her school curriculum, Rebecca and her brothers and sisters will be remembering their lessons in American history as they wear red, white and blue to the special church service that day.
