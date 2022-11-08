COVINGTON — Eleven years ago, she made headlines. Rebecca Charlotte Antonion was born the 11th child to Christina and Aleck Antonion on the 11th day of the 11th month in the year 2011. The story of her birth at Rockdale Medical Center was featured in the Rockdale Citizen at the time. This month, she turns 11, and while all those 11’s are attention grabbers, the young Miss Antonion is not. This smart, polite, studious Covington home-schooler prefers staying out of the spotlight. She is shy and speaks softly during an interview, saying her favorite past-time is reading.

The fifth of six girls born into a family that now numbers 12 children and two parents, Antonion and her brothers and sisters and her 11 nieces and nephews enjoy a close relationship. Most of the crew will soon gather at the family’s Covington home and celebrate Antonion’s birthday with presents and her favorite cake — any kind of ice cream cake.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

Trending Videos