COVINGTON - As of Monday, May 4, the Covington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) had approved 56 grant applications totaling $112,00 for small businesses in the Central Business District, and the city is preparing to open the grant process for all other businesses inside city limits through the Covington Development Authority (DA).
At their teleconference meeting Monday night, the Covington City Council approved moving the remaining $88,000 from the DDA to the DA for the grant program, and adding another $50,000 from the city's Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia trust fund, giving the DA $138,000 to use.
City Manager Scott Andrews told the board the grant program has been a success with downtown businesses, and the city is ready to open it up to all businesses.
"I think this is something that made a lot of folks really happy, and 56 businesses have benefitted from this as of today," he said. "We're going to open this up citywide, and that's why this is being moved to the Development Authority."
The DDA was established in April to assist small businesses and their employees in the Covington Central Business District who are significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak with one-time grants not to exceed $2,000. The council designated $200,000 for the program, with the funds coming from the city's MEAG trust fund, which is made up of revenue generated by the city's electric utility.
The grants are intended to support small businesses (and their employees), which were either not classified by the city of Covington as an essential business by the city or which had to limit their business to delivery or carry-out service.
Grant requirements include:
• The business may only currently have between one-20 full-time and part-time employees.
• The business must be able to show how the grant funding will be used - payroll, rent, loan payments, utilities, delivery of goods, etc.
A resolution creating the Development Authority was approved at the Covington City Council meeting on April 20. The DA will accept grant applications from all city businesses using the same requirements.
Members of the DA are council member Fleeta Baggett, Nita Thompson, Kim Carter, Judy Hooten, Greg Shy, Eric Threatt, and City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. The first meeting was held May 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.