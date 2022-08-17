Vote.jpg

COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election.

If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. If approved, the exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

