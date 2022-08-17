COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington will have an opportunity to weigh in on a homestead exemption referendum to be held in conjunction with the Nov. 8 General Election.
If the referendum is approved, Covington homeowners will receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. If approved, the exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
The Covington City Council voted Monday to hold the Nov. 8 referendum. Since city elections are typically held in the City Council Chambers on Stallings Street, the council will vote at a later date to move the election to county polling locations so that city voters will not need to vote in two locations on Election Day.
All homeowners in Newton County currently are elgibile for a $4,000 county property tax exemption and a $4,000 school tax exemption. Homeowners who are age 62 or older and whose gross annual household income does not exceed $15,000 are eligible for another $20,000 exemption in county taxes and $20,000 in school taxes. There are further exemptions for homeowners who are disabled or who are 65 or older and meet certain income requirements. The cities of Oxford and Porterdale also offer $10,000 exemptions to homeowners.
Covington’s homestead exemption legislation was passed by the General Assembly in April. The bill was sponsored by state Reps. Dave Belton, Clint Crowe, Regina Lewis-Ward and Sharon Henderson.
Summer is a-bloom with native beauty that spans the color spectrum. Texas Real Estate Source compiled a list of wildflowers native to different regions of the United States from the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.