COVINGTON – Several dozen members of the community marched on the Covington Square Friday to honor Juneteenth, a day considered the Black Independence Day.
On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, that the slaves in the state were free. The day has been commemorated as a holiday ever since.
Timothy Birt, one of the organizers of the event, said Friday’s event was about recognizing the significance of Juneteenth.
“We’re bringing awareness to the significance of Juneteenth, because a lot of people are not educated on how special this day is and what it means to the African-American community,” Birt said.
Birt said it was important to educate people and to bring them together.
“We want to educate people, that’s the number one focus on the entire event, but at the same time, we want people to come out and come together,” he said. “My main focus for my speech is fusion. That’s what I want people to focus on. We can’t do this alone. I want to make sure that we don’t encourage a race war, which is on a lot of people’s agenda.”
Terri James, another of the event’s organizers, has been organizing a Juneteenth event in Covington for a number of years. However, she said this was the largest crowd of all the Juneteenth celebrations she had seen.
James said typically there aren’t that many spectators for the event – usually more participants in the parade than the spectators — and she said she was not even planning to do anything due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Timothy has been doing the protesting and he wanted to do the march, and I said I’ll work with you,” James said. “That’s where we are now. I’m hoping and praying the virus will be over next year and we can go back to our parade and make it much bigger and better.”
The group paraded from New Hope Baptist Church in Covington to the Covington Square, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and the names of black men and women who have lost their lives to what supporters see as police brutality, names such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
After parading to the Square, a number of individuals spoke about the importance of Juneteenth, ending systemic racism and lifting black men and women up in society.
