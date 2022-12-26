...LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES ARE POSSIBLE ALONG AND JUST
SOUTH OF THE INTERSTATE 20 CORRIDOR...
A fast moving low pressure system will bring the potential for
light snow to Athens, metro Atlanta and Atlanta's southern
suburbs. Isolated to scattered light snow showers should start to
move into metro Atlanta between 7 PM and 9 PM and quickly spread
south and eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off between
1 AM and 2 AM. A trace to a couple of hundredths of snow could
accumulate. However, you should closely monitor the forecast this
morning and early afternoon for any changes in timing or
intensity of this system.
Shown, l-r, are former elected officials and service board members who were recently honored by the Covington City Council: Ronnie Johnston, Keith Dalton, Chris Smith, Hawnethia Williams, Louise Adams, Lee Aldridge and Kim Carter. Not shown are Josh McKelvey and Ocie Franklin.
COVINGTON — Covington residents who have served the community — either as an elected official or volunteer for one of the city’s boards — were honored recently with a certificate of appreciation by the Covington City Council. In addition, each honoree has been recognized with a sidewalk paver bearing their names in downtown Covington.
Those honored include:
♦ Ronnie Johnston, mayor from 2012 to 2019
♦ Keith Dalton, council member from 2008 to 2015
♦ Chris Smith, council member from 2010 to 2017
♦ Hawnethia Williams, council member from 2006 to 2021
♦ Louise Adams, member of the Covington Housing Board from 1981 to 2022. Adams also accepted a posthumous award for her late husband, T.K. Adams, who served as Community Band director for 21 years.
♦ Lee Aldridge, member of the Covington Planning Commission from 200 to 2022
♦ Kim Carter, mayor from 2008 to 2011
♦ Ocie Franklin, council member from 2006 to 2017
♦ Josh McKelvey, council member from 2016 to 2019.
