CityHonorees-1.jpg

Shown, l-r, are former elected officials and service board members who were recently honored by the Covington City Council: Ronnie Johnston, Keith Dalton, Chris Smith, Hawnethia Williams, Louise Adams, Lee Aldridge and Kim Carter. Not shown are Josh McKelvey and Ocie Franklin.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Covington residents who have served the community — either as an elected official or volunteer for one of the city’s boards — were honored recently with a certificate of appreciation by the Covington City Council. In addition, each honoree has been recognized with a sidewalk paver bearing their names in downtown Covington.

Those honored include:

