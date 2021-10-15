A previously unknown scheme concerning Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field involving the Covington Housing Authority (CHA) and a developer was brought to light Friday afternoon, Oct. 15, by Covington City Council member Susie Keck.
The mayor, city council and city manager were unaware, according to Keck, that the CHA had funded the renderings for renovation of the gym for apartments and the construction of an additional building for multi-family housing and retail on Baker Field. Keck said she has received confirmation that the CHA provided the funding for the renderings, which is said to be approximately $75,000.
The proposed development for the Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field was presented to the public at an outdoor town hall meeting on Sept. 30. There was no mention of the CHA involvement by the developer at the meeting.
Keck reported that as the mayor, city manager and other council members have been made aware of those discussions, the sentiment is decidedly angry that they have been kept in the dark.
“This in no way reflects the transparency to which this council has committed itself in the handling of the public’s business,” said Keck.
An internal investigation will be done to find out who knew the CHA paid for the renderings, why and what was their plan.
