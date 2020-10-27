FORSYTH - A Covington man hunting in Monroe County was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on Ga. Hwy. 87 near Lassiter Road about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Ervin Tracy, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin has been notified.
Preliminary investigation shows that Tracy, who had been out hunting, was crossing the road on a four-wheeler when he was struck by the passing vehicle. Tracy was hunting with a friend, but his companion was not with him at the time of the accident.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Coordinator Anna Lewis stated in a news release: “This stretch of road is not very well lit and the area was very foggy this morning. Once the driver of the vehicle did see the four-wheeler, they did attempt to avoid the crash, but unfortunately, was unsuccessful.”
She went on to say that no charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.