COVINGTON — Presented by the Covington Kiwanis Club and the Rotary Club of Covington, the annual Legislative Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 10 at Turner Lake Park.
Held each year to unite citizens of Newton County in prayer for the community and its elected officials, the prayer breakfast will host special guest and keynote speaker, Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry.
Commissioner McMurry was unanimously appointed in 2015 by the State Transportation Board to lead the Georgia Department of Transportation, the state agency responsible for building, maintaining, upgrading and operating the nation’s 10th largest state transportation system.
Commissioner McMurry provides leadership to the Department whose staff is nearly 4,000 with an operating budget of over $3.5 billion. He is keenly aware of the criticality that transportation infrastructure plays in Georgia’s economic competiveness, and in strengthening economic growth and quality of life for all of Georgia.
Commissioner McMurry currently serves as board member for Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), State Depository Board, UGA College of Engineering Advisory Board, and the ATL Transit Authority Board of Directors.
He also chairs the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) Council on Highways and Streets, serves as president of the Southern Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (SASHTO), and is the vice chair of the I-95 Corridor Coalition.
The community breakfast in Newton County originated 14 years ago with a group of men who meet every Friday morning to pray for the community including Judge Samuel Ozburn, Judge Ken Wynne, Judge Horace Johnson among others.
The event is free and open to the public.
Visit the Kiwanis Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Kiwanis-Club-of-Covington-Georgia-474371789247802/