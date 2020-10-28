COVINGTON - A 22-year-old Covington man is facing charges of simple battery and public indecency after allegedly licking the feet of several women who allowed him to take photos of their feet and masturbating in front of one victim.
Barry Brewer of Covington was arrested Oct. 27 about two hours after the Covington Police Department issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for the suspect.
According to CPD Public Information Officer Justin Stott, the police had been receiving calls about a male asking women if he could take photographs of their feet. The man allegedly told the women that he was a cosmetology student and needed the pictures for a project.
On three occasions, women allowed him to take photos of their feet, and he then licked their feet. One woman reported that after he took the picture, he began masturbating in front of her.
All of the incidents took place around Dollar General stores in the Covington area. After the BOLO was issued, Stott said the Dollar General on Washington Street called and said the suspect was at their store. Police arrived and took Brewer into custody.
