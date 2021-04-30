ELLIJAY - A Covington man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation into the April 20 death of Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem.
Calvin Harvard, 28, was arrested on Apr. 30 and charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property, with additional charges expected, according to Nelly Miles of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).
On Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 7 a.m., the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log. Gilmer County deputies responded and then requested the assistance of the GBI's Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland. The victim found at the scene was later identified as Delgado. Delgado was reported as a missing person in Barrow County on April 16. She was last seen in DeKalb County on April 16.
Murder warrants have been issued for five suspects in the murder of Delgado. The suspects are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK. It is believed that the four suspects, plus a fifth suspect that has yet to be identified, may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda. Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals.
A white Ford F-150 and a white Buick Regal belonging to two of the five suspects and Delgado’s red Ford Focus have been recovered. All three vehicles are being processed for evidence in this investigation.
his investigation is still very active. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to coordinate with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.
The GBI is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the woman in the store in the photo. The woman is one of the last people to interact with the victim, Rossana Delgado. This photo is from April 16, 2021.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the mobile app, "See Something Send Something."
