COVINGTON — A Covington man allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife and her boyfriend in front of his 15-year-old daughter during a custody exchange Sunday night.
Sgt. Jack Redlinger said Marquez Smith, 34, has been arrested in the shootings that took place as the ex-wife and boyfriend returned the teenager to her father’s home on Pebble Lane at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
Redlinger said the daughter did not want to stay at her father’s home, and an argument ensued between Smith and the shooting victims. Smith allegedly went inside the home, came out with a handgun, and shot the man and woman inside their car.
Following the shootings, the man and woman took off in the car but went only a short distance before hitting a mailbox and trash can. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman died later at the hospital.
The daughter was not injured in the incident. The identities of the shooting victims have not yet been released.
Smith allegedly took off in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He later contacted Sheriff Ezell Brown and turned himself in at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Smith faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony, cruelty to children and parole violation.
Redlinger said there had been no reports of previous problems at the residence on Pebble Lane. He said the daughter is in the care of family members.
