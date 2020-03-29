COVINGTON — A 33-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds Saturday following an incident in the Nelson Heights community.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Puckett Street and Chaney Drive at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found several spent rounds from two different caliber weapons in and around the street.
A short time later, officers and EMS were flagged down by a person who was transporting a shooting victim to the hospital. Michael Stanley, of Covington, had been shot multiple times; he later died as a result of his injuries.
According to Capt. Ken Malcom, the Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division is working on leads and has developed suspects in the case. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Travis Pierce at 678-625-5562.
“This investigation is ongoing,” said Malcom. “The motive is still under investigation. Detectives have gathered evidence from the scene, identified suspects, and continue to follow up on credible leads to solve this case.”
