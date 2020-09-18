COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged a Covington man in connection with auto break-ins on Brickstone Way.
On Aug. 14, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stantavious Hillman, 23, of Covington, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with four counts of entering automobile and four counts of loitering or prowling.
According to the NCSO, Hillman, who has a criminal record for burglary and theft, allegedly performed automobile break-ins at four different residences on Brickstone Way. The items reported stolen to the Sheriff’s Office included electronics and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The arrest of Hillman was a unified effort between the Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit, Special Investigations Unit, and School Resource Officers Unit. The Sheriff’s Office recovered all stolen property from the automobile break-ins.
