COVINGTON — A 22-year-old Covington man has been charged in connection with a murder and sexual assault in North Carolina.
According to media reports, Robert Tyjuan Reid, of a Collier Street address, allegedly murdered an 80-year-old Aulander, N.C., woman in February and sexually assaulted her 62-year-old caregiver.
The Bertie County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office reportedly obtained warrants for Reid Wednesday and began extradition proceedings. Reid was already in jail in Newton County on charges of aggravated assault and probation violation.
Charges against him in North Carolina include first degree forcible rape, first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and two counts of first degree kidnapping.
Reid reportedly has family connections in North Carolina in the area where the crimes took place. Bertie County is in the northeastern portion of the state.
He has been jailed in Newton County at least twice in the past — once in January 2021 and again in June 2022. In both of those arrests he was charged with disorderly conduct.
