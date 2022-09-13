CONYERS — A Conyers man is dead and a Covington man is in jail after a confrontation that apparently started with a video from a Ring home security camera.
Fernando Soloman, 20, of a Tall Oaks apartments address, was shot and killed Sept. 8; Zaire Cortell Watson, 22, of Upper River Road in Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault, murder and felony murder in connection with the shooting.
According to an incident report released by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Tall Oaks apartments at about 1:11 a.m. Sept. 8 in response to a report of a person shot.
When the deputy arrived, he found the victim on the ground bleeding while another RCSO officer attempted to staunch the flow of blood.
The suspect was detained at the scene. He reportedly told officers that he shot Soloman after seeing Soloman reach into his pocket.
According to the incident report, the suspect’s father was at the scene and told officers he had seen Soloman in front of their home in Covington by accessing his Ring camera via his phone and had called his son.
The victim’s father was also there; he told deputies he had arrived home to find his son shot. Soloman was treated at the scene by EMS but did not survive the shooting.
Further details on what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
