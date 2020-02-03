GULFPORT, MISS. - A Covington man was shot dead in Gulfport, Miss., early Saturday morning, Feb. 1, in an apparent officer-involved shooting.
According to a report from WLOX TV in Gulfport, police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 25th Street early Saturday. Investigators aren’t releasing many details at this time, but WLOX News reported that several officers were involved, at least one Gulfport officer fired a weapon, and no officers were injured.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the victim in Saturday morning’s Gulfport shooting as Leonard Parker Jr. of Covington. He was pronounced dead in his vehicle at the scene. The 53-year-old was the sole shooting victim. His body will be sent to Jackson, Miss., for an autopsy to be done Monday, Switzer said.
Gulfport police said they’re working with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Biloxi Police Department’s Crime Scene Team, and the District Attorney’s Office to secure the scene and ensure a thorough investigation into the events that led to the shooting.
