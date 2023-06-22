Justice

Eight defendants, including one man from Covington, have pleaded guilty in Fulton County in a case that involves the trafficking of a 17-year-old female. The victim was recovered during Operation Not Forgotten, a two-week effort to rescue endangered missing children in Atlanta and Macon in August 2020.

Warren Watts, 31, of Covington is among the eight who entered guilty pleas. Watts pleaded guilty to one count of pandering of a person under the age of 18. A Fulton County Superior Court judge sentenced him under the First Offender Act to 10 years, with 18 months to be served in prison. The remainder of his sentence will be served on probation. Watts is also required to register as a sex offender.

