BROOKNEAL, Va. - A Covington man has been stabbed and a Conyers man shot while visiting their families in Virginia. According to TV station WDBE7 in Roanoke, Va., the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting and stabbing near Brookneal Elementary early Tuesday.
Brookneal is a small town east of Lynchville, Va., in Campbell County, with a population just over 1,100 people. About 4 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight in the area of the 200 block of Marshall Street in Brookneal.
They found Eric Cazares, 23, of Covington, walking nearby on Charlotte Street with a gunshot wound. At a home on Marshall Street, they found Jose Ortiz, 21, of Conyers, who had been stabbed. They were both in the area visiting their families. Both men were taken to a hospital, where Cazares is in critical condition; Ortiz was treated and released.
Investigators have determined this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns of danger to the public, but they continue to investigate and have not determined whether any charges will be filed.
Neighbor Sean-Patric Boggs told WDBJ7 one of the men was in Boggs' car at one point. Boggs woke to police knocking on his door and crime scene tape in his front yard shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.
"The first thing he said was, 'everything's alright' ... he asked if one of the cars out front was our vehicle. My car door was the one open, and I told him, you know, that's my car," said Boggs.
"He said there was an altercation down the street, a gentleman had been shot and was trying to get into my car."
Boggs said the officer initially told him they think the man found the door unlocked and got in; they didn't know how long he had been there.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.