BROOKNEAL, Va. - A Covington man critically wounded in a shooting in Brookneal, Va., on Nov. 21 died on Nov. 22, according to a news report from Lynchburg, Va. Eric Cazares, 23, was visiting family in the area when he was shot.
A Conyers man stabbed the same day, Jose Ortiz, 21, is recovering from his wound. Ortiz was also visiting relatives in Brookneal and investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office believe the stabbing and shooting are connected.
Brookneal is a small town east of Lynchville, with a population just over 1,100 people.
About 4 a.m., on Nov. 21 deputies responded to a report of a fight in the area of the 200 block of Marshall Street in Brookneal. They found Cazares walking nearby on Charlotte Street with a gunshot wound. At a home on Marshall Street, they found Jose Ortiz, who had been stabbed.
Both men were taken to a Lynchburg hospital, where Cazares later died. Ortiz suffered a stab wound to his shoulder area. He was treated and later released.
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.