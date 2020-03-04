COVINGTON - Law enforcement officers in Newton and Gwinnett counties are investigating an apparent double murder allegedly committed by a Covington man, Arief McKenzie, 50. According to FOX 5 News, the two murders occurred within an hour of each other Tuesday morning and are believed to be related.
Gwinnett County Police were called to the Herrington Woods Court apartment complex in Lawrenceville just before 6 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found Jillian Myles-Walters, 36, dead in the doorway of her home.
Investigators said there were other occupants inside the apartment at the time, but none of them was injured.
At 6:52 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from someone at 110 Keyton Drive who said their mother and step-father were fighting. When deputies arrived, they found Niki McKenzie, 51, dead inside the garage.
Further investigation by both Newton and Gwinnett detectives determined that Arief McKenzie was the suspect in both murders. McKenzie allegedly had a relationship with Myles-Walters
McKenzie was later arrested in Lawrenceville and is currently in the Gwinnett County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder in connection with Myles-Walters' death.
This case is still actively under investigation in Newton County. Anyone with information in regards to this case is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 678-625-1400 and/or the anonymous tip line at 678-625-1585.
Both investigations are continuing.
