Staff members at Piedmont Newton Hospital were presented with about 100 stuffed animals to help comfort kids who are in stressful situations. The toys were collected and donated by the Management Development Class at the city of Covington.
Staff members at Piedmont Newton Hospital were presented with about 100 stuffed animals to help comfort kids who are in stressful situations. The toys were collected and donated by the Management Development Class at the city of Covington.
Staff photos by Alice Queen
The Management Development Class at the city of Covington collected more than 200 stuffed animals to give to children in stressful situations.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office received about 100 stuffed animals for officers to give to children in stressful situations.
COVINGTON — Kids in stressful situations will get a little comfort in the form of a cuddly stuffed animal, thanks to the efforts of the Management Development Class of 2022 at the city of Covington.
The 20 members of the class decided to collect the stuffed animals as part of their community based project. The toys were collected at City Hall and the Covington Fire Department stations and donated May 12 to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Piedmont Newton Hospital. In all, the class collected more than 200 stuffed animals.
Class member Lt. Allen Martin said the class settled on a stuffed animal drive after another class member’s child received a similar toy during a visit to the hospital.
Piedmont Newton Chief Executive Officer David Kent thanked the class members for their “thoughtful gesture.”
“Our families and kids will love this,” he said. “We’ve got a great relationship with the city of Covington … we are happy to serve you all.”
The Management Development Class is a voluntary program offered by the city to employees across all departments. The class is conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.