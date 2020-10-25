COVINGTON — Covington Mayor Steve Horton is among 14 Georgia residents appointed Friday to various state authorities, commissions and boards.
Horton was appointed to the board of directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority.
Horton is a lifelong Newton County resident of more than 45 years. He is serving his first term as mayor of Covington
Horton earned a BBA from Mercer University and an MPA from Troy State University. Before retiring in 2019, he worked for the city of Covington for 36 years, where he held various positions, including patrolman, chief of police, safety risk manager, public works director, deputy city manager, and city manager.
Horton and his wife, Mary, have been married for 38 years, and they have a son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.