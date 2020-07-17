COVINGTON — For the first time since he took office in January, Covington Mayor Steve Horton was forced to break a 3-3 tie on a motion. Horton voted in favor of a motion to approve an addition to a capital cost incentive provided to Three Ring Studios for security lighting. The vote came at a called council meeting on July 15.
A capital cost incentive, called a contribution in aid, is provided as a way to attract businesses to the area. Three Ring Studios was given such an incentive in 2017 when it broke ground on its movie studio site. Near the Covington Municipal Airport off Ga. Highway 142, the multiple studio complex will contain complete facilities for preproduction, production and postproduction of movies, television shows, music recordings and video games. The complex will cover approximately 700,000 square feet, include seven sound stages (studios), and is an investment of $110 million.
The incentive provided by the city covers the cost of the material needed for the lights. Installation costs are covered in a contract. For the initial lighting installation, Three Ring and the city agreed to a two-year contract with a monthly cost of $1,330.
Horton told the council Three Ring had contacted Covington Electric Department Director Freddie Morgan and asked for an addition to the original incentive in order to cover additional security lighting for the location.
Horton said the additional capital cost would be $87,920, and would bring the total incentive to around $159,000. Horton added that the contract for installation costs was reworked and would now be a five-year contract with a monthly payment of $3,400.
During discussion of the proposal, council member Fleeta Baggett stated she was not in favor of giving Three Ring any additional incentives.
“I don’t think we need to be giving them anything else,” she said. “I think the city has been more than generous.”
At a City Council retreat in February, the council was updated on how much the city has put into the movie studio project. As of February, the city’s total utility investment in Three Ring Studios is $536,000 with an anticipated expense of $100,000 to complete phase one.
Horton noted that the capital cost incentive is not currently in the five-year contract, but could be added so that the cost is returned to the city through the contract.
Horton initially asked for a motion to offer Three Ring the additional contribution in aid costs of $87,920.
But City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. noted potential legal issues with such a motion.
“In 2017 this was an incentive to get this movie studio to move here,” Turner said. “They are here now. So to give them this additional incentive without any type of performance agreement, there are potential issues there.
“We’re in the business of financing infrastructure,” Turner continued. “We do this quite regularly, but we only give these types of incentives when you’re trying to attract an industry to locate here. This is one is now already here, and to my knowledge has no plan for expansion or anything to offer in return.”
Horton then revised his request for a motion to provide the contribution in aid, but to include the capital costs in the five-year contract.
Kenneth Morgan made the motion and it was seconded by Susie Keck. The vote was 3-3, with Morgan, Keck and Hawnethia Williams voting in favor, and Baggett, Don Floyd and Anthony Henderson voting against. Horton then broke the tie vote by voting in favor of the motion.
