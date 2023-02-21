COVINGTON — Mayor Steve Horton ended speculation about a possible second term Monday night with his announcement that he will not seek re-election.
Horton made his comments at the close of the City Council’s regular meeting, saying he’s appreciative of the opportunity to serve and satisfied with the work he has done over the past three-and-a half years.
“I appreciate more than anybody knows the trust that people in this community put in me to run for this position, and I believe I’ve done everything in my power to uphold that trust and to do the things that this job requires of me for them,” said Horton. “And so I don’t have anything that I think I need to look back on in any negative way.”
Horton said his decision was made after a great deal of reflection, prayer and discussion with family.
“You know, there comes a time when you have to sit back and think,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of prayer at my house; we’ve had a lot of discussion … I’ve got a granddaughter fixing to go off to college; I’ve got a grandson who’s been playing three different sports. My life at the city — not just in these three-and-a-half years — I’ve been away from a lot of family things more than I’ve been there for them. When you sit back and look at what you missed, you start to appreciate what might be in front of you … but I know who matters to me, and I know who’s mattered to take care of me.”
Horton said he intends to spend more time with his family once his term is up.
“I’m committed to giving some time back to those that have stood by and waited and allowed me to do the things I’ve loved, and that’s serving this community,” he said. “And I appreciate living here and being a part of it.”
Horton ran for mayor in 2019 after having served the city for more than 35 years, retiring as city manager.
Horton started his career with the city in the Covington Police Department, where he worked his way up through the ranks over the course of 12 years. In the late 1980s, Horton switched career gears and went to work as a lineman in the city’s electric department. In 1993, he became the city’s safety risk manager. He later served as interim police chief and public works director, and was appointed deputy city manager by former City Manager Frank Turner, who recommended him for the city manager position upon his retirement in 2005. Horton retired as city manager in December 2012.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
