COVINGTON - A 22-year-old Covington mother has been charged with murder and cruelty to children in the 1st degree after the death of her 4-month-old infant daughter.
According to Newton County Sheriff's Communications Officer Caitlyn Jett, deputies responded to a cardiac arrest call about 2:44 p.m. on Sept. 13 to a home off of Edgefield Lane in Covington. The female infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the results of an autopsy by Newton County Coroner Tommy Davis, investigators took out warrants for murder and cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
The mother, Lakristy Jdeon White, was arrested and charged with those counts on Sept. 20 and is being held without bond at the Newton County Law Enforcement Center.
