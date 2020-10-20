Georgia-based, multi-discipline consulting firm Croy Engineering, in partnership with Covington Municipal Airport, was awarded the 2020 General Aviation Project of the Year Award by the Georgia Airports Association during its annual 2020 Conference and Expo in Savannah. The award recognizes Croy’s work on the extension of Runway 28 and parallel taxiway project, which involved meeting challenging schedule deadlines on-time and under budget.
“This is a tremendous honor to receive this Project of the Year award from the Georgia Airports Association – an organization that promotes safe and efficient airport systems across the state,” said John King, airport manager for Covington Municipal Airport. “It was also a pleasure working with Croy during this project. Despite the many challenges encountered, their team continued to deliver quality design and prompt service to ensure all requirements were met. We could not have successfully completed this project without them.”
This award-winning project consisted of a 500-foot extension to the end of Runway 28, as well as construction of a partial parallel taxiway. In addition, it involved design services to widen the airport’s existing runway from 75 feet to 100 feet, overlay it, and conduct lighting replacement. The Croy team overcame several challenges during the project, including completing the design of the extension on a tight timeline in order to award the project by the required deadline. Once this date was met, the project then faced wet weather conditions during the construction stage.
“We congratulate John and Covington Municipal Airport on this significant statewide award, and we look forward to continuing to work together on infrastructure improvements to develop this community asset,” said Rebecca Collins, PE, vice president and Aviation Division manager for Croy. “This award is also a testament to the continued excellence in design, project delivery, and customer service our team continues to provide to our many general aviation clients.”
Croy’s experienced aviation team provides planning, design, construction management, inspection and surveying services to more than 30 airports across the Southeast. In addition, in the past five years, the firm has completed more than 100 projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Georgia Department of Transportation. The team works to develop county, municipal, regional, and international airports – helping municipalities and airport authorities get projects funded, designed and constructed.
Croy Executive Vice President Eddie Wade, PE, and Croy Vice President and Aviation Division Manager Rebecca Collins, PE, stand alongside Covington Municipal Airport Manager John King and Croy Project Manager Katie Eleam at the 2020 Georgia Airports Association Annual Conference and Expo in Savannah.
